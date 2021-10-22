Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $6.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.53, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Whirlpool had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 36.26%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.91 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE WHR traded up $5.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $213.73. The company had a trading volume of 119,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,532. Whirlpool has a twelve month low of $171.33 and a twelve month high of $257.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $214.96 and its 200-day moving average is $224.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is 30.19%.

In related news, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.05, for a total transaction of $98,757.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.26, for a total value of $223,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Whirlpool stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 416,174 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,658 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.66% of Whirlpool worth $90,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on WHR. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.17 price target on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Whirlpool presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.86.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

