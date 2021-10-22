Wickes Group (LON:WIX) Earns “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of Wickes Group (LON:WIX) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 420 ($5.49) target price on shares of Wickes Group in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Wickes Group in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 280 ($3.66) target price on the stock.

Get Wickes Group alerts:

Shares of Wickes Group stock opened at GBX 226.20 ($2.96) on Tuesday. Wickes Group has a 12-month low of GBX 218.40 ($2.85) and a 12-month high of GBX 288.40 ($3.77). The stock has a market capitalization of £587.30 million and a P/E ratio of 11.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 570.05, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 237.05.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a GBX 2.10 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Wickes Group’s dividend payout ratio is 19.80%.

Wickes Group Company Profile

Wickes Group plc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including kitchens, bathrooms, gardens, building supplies, tools and workwear, doors and windows, flooring, tiles, painting and decorating, electrical and hardware, joinery, heating and plumbing, as well as grouting, sealants, and adhesives.

Further Reading: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Wickes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wickes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.