WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE) Trading Up 0%

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE)’s stock price was up 0% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $57.26 and last traded at $57.15. Approximately 61,174 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 240,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.13.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 106.8% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $317,000. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 6,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the period.

