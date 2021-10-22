WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DTD) Stock Price Up 0%

WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DTD) rose 0% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $123.44 and last traded at $123.43. Approximately 16,479 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 16,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $123.41.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $121.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DTD. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund by 874.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund by 7,983.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000.

