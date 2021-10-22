Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) Lowered to “Hold” at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has GBX 5,200 ($67.94) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 5,500 ($71.86).

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 5,450 ($71.20) target price on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) price target on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 5,350 ($69.90) to GBX 5,800 ($75.78) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 6,450 ($84.27) price objective on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Wizz Air to a reduce rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 4,500 ($58.79) to GBX 4,100 ($53.57) in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 4,861.64 ($63.52).

Get Wizz Air alerts:

Shares of LON:WIZZ opened at GBX 4,459 ($58.26) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 4,970.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 4,847.23. Wizz Air has a 12-month low of GBX 3,054 ($39.90) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,595 ($73.10). The firm has a market cap of £5.37 billion and a PE ratio of -9.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 347.16.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

Featured Story: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Wizz Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wizz Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.