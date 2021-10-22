Wolfe Research Lowers Fortis (TSE:FTS) to Sell

Wolfe Research lowered shares of Fortis (TSE:FTS) to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, TipRanks reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reissued a market perform rating and issued a C$58.00 target price on shares of Fortis in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a hold rating and issued a C$59.00 target price (down from C$60.00) on shares of Fortis in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. CIBC cut Fortis from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Fortis from C$60.00 to C$59.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$58.56.

TSE FTS opened at C$55.12 on Tuesday. Fortis has a one year low of C$48.97 and a one year high of C$59.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$57.40 and a 200 day moving average of C$56.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$25.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.11, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.97 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Fortis will post 2.9007699 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. This is a boost from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Fortis’s payout ratio is presently 75.62%.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

