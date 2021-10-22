Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Has $307,000 Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 23.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,397 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 264 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UNP. Quilter Plc boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 17.8% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 227,369 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $50,114,000 after purchasing an additional 34,430 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $697,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $497,000. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 59.1% during the first quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 52,418 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $11,553,000 after purchasing an additional 19,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 9.8% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

UNP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, September 24th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.42.

UNP stock opened at $231.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $171.50 and a one year high of $232.09. The stock has a market cap of $150.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.93.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.26%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.