Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,566,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,181 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 3.03% of Worthington Industries worth $95,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Worthington Industries by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Worthington Industries by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Worthington Industries by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Worthington Industries by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Worthington Industries by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 45,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 46.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WOR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Worthington Industries in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Worthington Industries in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

In other news, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total value of $62,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,209,718.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WOR stock opened at $53.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.83 and a 1-year high of $75.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.26.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.55. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is currently 22.09%.

Worthington Industries Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc engages in processing of value-added steel and manufacturing of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment consists of Worthington Steel business unit and consolidated joint ventures, which operates steel business and its prices.

