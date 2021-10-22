WOWswap Price Tops $12.49 (WOW)

WOWswap (CURRENCY:WOW) traded up 27.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. Over the last seven days, WOWswap has traded 48.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. WOWswap has a market capitalization of $5.62 million and $1.30 million worth of WOWswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WOWswap coin can now be bought for $12.49 or 0.00020487 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get WOWswap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.81 or 0.00071839 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.91 or 0.00073641 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $65.93 or 0.00108116 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,728.44 or 0.99584767 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,957.54 or 0.06489724 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00022300 BTC.

About WOWswap

WOWswap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 449,663 coins. WOWswap’s official Twitter account is @Wowswap_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

WOWswap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOWswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOWswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WOWswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WOWswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOWswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.