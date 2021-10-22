Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (WG0) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.07 Million

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WG0) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 22nd. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a market cap of $1.07 million and $2,389.00 worth of Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can now be bought for about $558.87 or 0.00923247 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001652 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.63 or 0.00072072 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.61 or 0.00073702 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $65.35 or 0.00107957 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60,769.55 or 1.00391322 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,917.17 or 0.06471162 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00022400 BTC.

About Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ total supply is 1,921 coins. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official Twitter account is @CryptoKitties and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties is www.wrappered.com

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the exchanges listed above.

