Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) to Announce -$0.82 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) to post ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Cellectis’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.99) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.55). Cellectis reported earnings of ($0.71) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 15.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cellectis will report full-year earnings of ($2.71) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.23) to ($2.27). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.22) to ($0.86). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cellectis.

Get Cellectis alerts:

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $14.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.43 million. Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 39.99% and a negative net margin of 181.89%.

CLLS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Sunday, October 17th. Finally, Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Cellectis stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.81. The stock had a trading volume of 6,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,942. The firm has a market capitalization of $491.48 million, a P/E ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.00 and its 200 day moving average is $14.94. Cellectis has a one year low of $8.72 and a one year high of $34.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cellectis by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 30,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 13,487 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Cellectis by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 5,763 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Cellectis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $253,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new position in Cellectis during the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Cellectis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,529,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.71% of the company’s stock.

Cellectis Company Profile

Cellectis SA engages as a biopharmaceutical company that harnesses the immune system to target and eradicate cancer cells. It offers Gene editing and Immuno-oncology. The company was founded by David J. Sourdive and André Choulika on February 20, 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cellectis (CLLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.