Zacks: Analysts Anticipate OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $27.90 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) to announce $27.90 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for OneSpaWorld’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $17.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $39.70 million. OneSpaWorld posted sales of $1.79 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1,458.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that OneSpaWorld will report full year sales of $110.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $63.20 million to $161.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $424.13 million, with estimates ranging from $269.10 million to $504.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover OneSpaWorld.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. OneSpaWorld had a negative return on equity of 21.14% and a negative net margin of 469.85%. The company had revenue of $9.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded OneSpaWorld from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ OSW traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.11. The stock had a trading volume of 113,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,824. OneSpaWorld has a one year low of $5.84 and a one year high of $12.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -9.66 and a beta of 2.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.41.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in OneSpaWorld by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in OneSpaWorld by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 4,311 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in OneSpaWorld during the 1st quarter worth $121,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in OneSpaWorld during the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in OneSpaWorld during the 2nd quarter worth $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

About OneSpaWorld

OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness services. The firm also sells beauty products onboard cruise ships and at destination resort health and wellness centers. It operates through the Maritime and Destination Resorts segment. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Nassau, Bahamas.

