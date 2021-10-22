Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.46 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) will post ($0.46) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Phreesia’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.43) and the lowest is ($0.49). Phreesia reported earnings per share of ($0.17) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 170.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, December 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phreesia will report full-year earnings of ($1.64) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.72) to ($1.60). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.98) to ($0.87). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Phreesia.

Get Phreesia alerts:

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $51.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.22 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 13.18% and a negative net margin of 27.94%. Phreesia’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Phreesia from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phreesia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.10.

Shares of NYSE PHR traded down $1.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.07. The company had a trading volume of 5,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,153. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.79 and a beta of 1.21. Phreesia has a 52 week low of $35.93 and a 52 week high of $81.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.67 and its 200 day moving average is $59.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.56 and a current ratio of 8.56.

In other news, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 2,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total transaction of $143,762.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Chaim Indig sold 57,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total transaction of $4,160,723.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 164,320 shares of company stock valued at $11,722,327. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Phreesia by 4.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,908,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,484,000 after buying an additional 288,633 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Phreesia by 56.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,668,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394,169 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Phreesia by 54.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,718,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011,791 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Phreesia by 24.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,085,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,871,000 after acquiring an additional 414,895 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Phreesia by 0.3% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,579,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,811,000 after acquiring an additional 4,821 shares during the period. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Phreesia (PHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.