Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) to Post $0.12 EPS

Analysts predict that Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) will report $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Pure Storage’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.14. Pure Storage posted earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,100%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pure Storage will report full year earnings of $0.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.53. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Pure Storage.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $496.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.56 million. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 14.04% and a negative return on equity of 21.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PSTG shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$30.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.21.

PSTG traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $26.46. The company had a trading volume of 66,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,471,211. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.02 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.46 and its 200 day moving average is $21.30. Pure Storage has a fifty-two week low of $15.80 and a fifty-two week high of $29.53.

In related news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 74,157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $1,986,666.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,705,147.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in Pure Storage by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 31,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 91.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 2,617.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 10.9% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. 82.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

