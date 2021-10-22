Zacks: Analysts Expect Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) to Post -$0.18 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) will post ($0.18) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Amicus Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the lowest is ($0.21). Amicus Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.22) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.69). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to $0.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Amicus Therapeutics.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $77.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.35 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 89.53% and a negative return on equity of 91.47%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $17.11 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amicus Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 37,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total value of $371,110.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 884,345 shares in the company, valued at $8,869,980.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Samantha Prout sold 5,045 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $55,495.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $45,375 and sold 175,266 shares valued at $1,863,278. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 27,670.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 95.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 341.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOLD traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.50. 3,189,287 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,958,672. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 1.10. Amicus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.60 and a fifty-two week high of $25.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.08. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amicus Therapeutics (FOLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.