Zacks: Analysts Expect Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) to Announce -$0.12 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Luminar Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the highest is ($0.10). The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Luminar Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.45). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Luminar Technologies.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $6.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on LAZR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Luminar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Luminar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.60.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAZR. Vantage Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Luminar Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,317,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Luminar Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,944,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,693,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748,849 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Luminar Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,984,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 30,570.4% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,502,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497,951 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.83% of the company’s stock.

Luminar Technologies stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.70. 2,046,970 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,040,701. Luminar Technologies has a 52-week low of $9.95 and a 52-week high of $47.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.46 and its 200 day moving average is $19.42.

About Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

