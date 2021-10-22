Zacks: Analysts Expect The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.70 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) to post sales of $1.70 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Clorox’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.68 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.74 billion. The Clorox reported sales of $1.92 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that The Clorox will report full-year sales of $7.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.00 billion to $7.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $7.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.27 billion to $7.45 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover The Clorox.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.34). The Clorox had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 94.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. The Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson cut their price target on The Clorox from $177.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on The Clorox from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Clorox from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities cut The Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on The Clorox from $166.00 to $154.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.28.

Shares of CLX stock traded up $1.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $161.44. The company had a trading volume of 725,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,504,960. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $166.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.08. The Clorox has a one year low of $156.23 and a one year high of $231.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in The Clorox during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Clorox during the 1st quarter worth about $788,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of The Clorox by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 300,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,894,000 after purchasing an additional 118,651 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Clorox by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 137,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,456,000 after purchasing an additional 19,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Clorox during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

