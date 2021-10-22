Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) to Announce -$0.30 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.30) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for AppHarvest’s earnings. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that AppHarvest will report full year earnings of ($1.31) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.08) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AppHarvest.

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.14 million for the quarter.

APPH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen cut their price target on shares of AppHarvest from $32.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of AppHarvest in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AppHarvest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of AppHarvest stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.36. 43,039 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,333,517. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.33. The company has a quick ratio of 12.50, a current ratio of 12.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. AppHarvest has a 52 week low of $5.31 and a 52 week high of $42.90.

In other AppHarvest news, President David J. Lee bought 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.14 per share, for a total transaction of $99,960.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,562,040 shares in the company, valued at $11,152,965.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ciara Burnham purchased 14,150 shares of AppHarvest stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.06 per share, for a total transaction of $99,899.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,899. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AppHarvest during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of AppHarvest in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AppHarvest by 534.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AppHarvest by 84.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppHarvest in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 50.05% of the company’s stock.

AppHarvest Company Profile

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

