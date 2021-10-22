Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) to Announce $0.30 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) will announce earnings per share of $0.30 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the lowest is $0.25. Apple Hospitality REIT posted earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 650%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT will report full-year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.96. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Apple Hospitality REIT.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.10. Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.88% and a negative net margin of 17.18%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on APLE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple Hospitality REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

In related news, Chairman Glade M. Knight bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.44 per share, for a total transaction of $72,200.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 414,989 shares in the company, valued at $5,992,441.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 5,636 shares of company stock valued at $81,478. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 338,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,321,000 after buying an additional 71,600 shares during the last quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 301,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 110,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 22,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APLE traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.79. The company had a trading volume of 8,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,966,660. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 52 week low of $9.56 and a 52 week high of $16.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.58 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

