Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $141.88 Million

Analysts predict that EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) will post $141.88 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for EVERTEC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $141.16 million to $142.30 million. EVERTEC posted sales of $136.51 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that EVERTEC will report full year sales of $575.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $573.25 million to $578.66 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $609.47 million, with estimates ranging from $603.73 million to $620.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover EVERTEC.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $149.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.58 million. EVERTEC had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 51.31%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EVTC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EVERTEC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

In other news, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 14,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $658,491.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,464.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVTC. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of EVERTEC during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of EVERTEC during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of EVERTEC during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 80.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EVERTEC stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,116. EVERTEC has a 1-year low of $32.79 and a 1-year high of $48.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.99. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is presently 10.42%.

EVERTEC

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

