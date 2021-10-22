Zacks: Brokerages Expect Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.39 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Arch Capital Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.45. Arch Capital Group reported earnings of $0.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arch Capital Group will report full year earnings of $2.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.82 to $3.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.69 to $4.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Arch Capital Group.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.15. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 21.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter.

ACGL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

In other news, CFO Francois Morin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $210,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 29.4% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 197.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 67.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ACGL traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.21. 1,158,411 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,122,452. Arch Capital Group has a 1-year low of $28.55 and a 1-year high of $43.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.88.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

