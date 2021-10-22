Zacks: Brokerages Expect Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.49 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) will announce earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Clovis Oncology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.44) and the lowest is ($0.54). Clovis Oncology reported earnings of ($0.89) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Clovis Oncology will report full year earnings of ($2.25) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.49) to ($2.06). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.86) to ($0.80). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Clovis Oncology.

Get Clovis Oncology alerts:

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $36.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.81 million.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Clovis Oncology from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Clovis Oncology by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,914,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290,875 shares in the last quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP grew its holdings in shares of Clovis Oncology by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 4,484,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,481,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clovis Oncology by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,304,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,365,000 after purchasing an additional 79,770 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clovis Oncology by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,846,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,711,000 after purchasing an additional 186,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clovis Oncology by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 1,129,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,551,000 after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLVS stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.33. 1,852,908 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,269,676. The company has a market capitalization of $512.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.53 and its 200 day moving average is $5.25. Clovis Oncology has a 1 year low of $4.06 and a 1 year high of $11.10.

Clovis Oncology Company Profile

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clovis Oncology (CLVS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clovis Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clovis Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.