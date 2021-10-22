Zacks: Brokerages Expect Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) to Announce $0.87 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) will announce earnings of $0.87 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Eagle Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.89. Eagle Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of $1.17 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $3.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $5.89. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Eagle Pharmaceuticals.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.13. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $48.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.30 million.

A number of research analysts have commented on EGRX shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,240 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,055 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 88,375.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,539 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 3,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EGRX traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.29. The company had a trading volume of 78,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,489. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.08 and a 200 day moving average of $46.15. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $36.48 and a 1-year high of $58.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $684.84 million, a P/E ratio of 38.75 and a beta of 0.79.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. Its products include RYANODEX, BENDEKA and BELRAPZO. The company was founded by Scott L.

