Zacks: Brokerages Expect Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) to Post $0.73 EPS

Analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) will report $0.73 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Otis Worldwide’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.74 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.72. Otis Worldwide reported earnings per share of $0.69 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Otis Worldwide will report full year earnings of $2.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.93 to $2.97. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Otis Worldwide.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.30% and a negative return on equity of 37.04%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.44 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.49.

In other news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 1,597 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total transaction of $140,216.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 2,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total transaction of $194,116.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OTIS. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OTIS stock traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $85.63. 2,675,445 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,466,560. Otis Worldwide has a 1-year low of $58.77 and a 1-year high of $92.84. The stock has a market cap of $36.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.49 and a 200-day moving average of $82.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

