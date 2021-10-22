Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:SUNL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $31.32 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:SUNL) will report sales of $31.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sunlight Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $32.14 million and the lowest is $30.50 million. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Sunlight Financial will report full year sales of $117.48 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $113.80 million to $121.15 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $155.81 million, with estimates ranging from $147.80 million to $163.81 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sunlight Financial.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SUNL. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Sunlight Financial in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Sunlight Financial in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Sunlight Financial in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Sunlight Financial in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Sunlight Financial from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sunlight Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sunlight Financial stock. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:SUNL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 27,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000. 76.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SUNL stock opened at $5.05 on Friday. Sunlight Financial has a 1 year low of $4.71 and a 1 year high of $16.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.63.

Sunlight Financial Company Profile

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc is a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc, formerly known as Spartan Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK.

