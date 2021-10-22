Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:SUNL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $31.32 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:SUNL) will report sales of $31.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sunlight Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $32.14 million and the lowest is $30.50 million. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 15th.
On average, analysts expect that Sunlight Financial will report full year sales of $117.48 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $113.80 million to $121.15 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $155.81 million, with estimates ranging from $147.80 million to $163.81 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sunlight Financial.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on SUNL. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Sunlight Financial in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Sunlight Financial in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Sunlight Financial in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Sunlight Financial in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Sunlight Financial from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sunlight Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.
Shares of SUNL stock opened at $5.05 on Friday. Sunlight Financial has a 1 year low of $4.71 and a 1 year high of $16.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.63.
Sunlight Financial Company Profile
Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc is a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc, formerly known as Spartan Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK.
