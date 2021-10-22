Zacks: Brokerages Expect Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) to Post -$0.07 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) will announce ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Yext’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the highest is ($0.07). Yext posted earnings per share of ($0.02) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 250%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yext will report full-year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.22). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.04). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Yext.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $98.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.05 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 40.48% and a negative net margin of 23.04%. Yext’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on YEXT. Zacks Investment Research cut Yext from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Yext in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Yext from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on Yext from $18.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.90.

In related news, CAO Darryl Bond sold 3,946 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $48,338.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc Ferrentino sold 8,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $101,969.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,980 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,080. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YEXT. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yext by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,643,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,599 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Yext by 6.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,357,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,003,000 after acquiring an additional 672,442 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Yext by 3.8% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,139,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,314,000 after buying an additional 299,845 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Yext by 8.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,694,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,975,000 after purchasing an additional 368,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Yext by 5.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,420,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,585,000 after purchasing an additional 115,155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

Yext stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.58. 10,171 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,054,379. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.26. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -18.23 and a beta of 1.41. Yext has a one year low of $10.98 and a one year high of $20.23.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

