Zacks Investment Research Downgrades OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) to Hold

OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OTC Markets Group Inc. is an open, transparent, and connected marketplace platform providing financial information and technology services to broker-dealers, issuers of OTC traded securities, and market data consumers. Its OTC Link (registered) ATS directly links a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services for a wide spectrum of securities. Its OTCQuote.com, helps in viewing real-time OTC market quote and trade data; OTC FIX for quote submission, trading, and routing of execution reports. The company also provides data products comprising Real-Time+, a multicast data product suite that allows market data terminal providers and financial website operators to give the general public a view into the real-time pricing of 10,000 OTC securities. Other products include End-of-Day data file, Company data file, Quote History, research/data mining service. The company was formerly known as Pink OTC Markets Inc. and is headquartered in New York, New York. “

OTCM opened at $50.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.44. OTC Markets Group has a 1-year low of $29.62 and a 1-year high of $54.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $588.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74.

OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $25.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.82 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that OTC Markets Group will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

About OTC Markets Group

OTC Markets Group, Inc engages in the provision of trading, corporate, and market data services. It operates through the following business lines: OTC Link LLC, market data licensing, and corporate services. The company was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

