Zacks Investment Research Lowers Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cogent Biosciences Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is focused on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. The company’s program consist PLX9486. Cogent Biosciences Inc., formerly known as Unum Therapeutics Inc., is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Get Cogent Biosciences alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Shares of COGT opened at $8.37 on Monday. Cogent Biosciences has a 52 week low of $5.83 and a 52 week high of $14.44. The company has a market capitalization of $333.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 2.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.10.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The technology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.07). Equities research analysts expect that Cogent Biosciences will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 3.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 729,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,919,000 after acquiring an additional 26,762 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 142.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,483,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,028,000 after acquiring an additional 871,595 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Commodore Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 7.8% in the second quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 1,367,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,091,000 after purchasing an additional 98,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 33.7% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 273,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 68,990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

About Cogent Biosciences

Cogent Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. It focuses on CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is designed to potently inhibit the KIT D816V mutation as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17.

Featured Article: Operating Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cogent Biosciences (COGT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.