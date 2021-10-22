Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $24.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Akero Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on developing transformational treatments for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and other serious metabolic disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of AKR-001, for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, which are in clinical stage. Akero Therapeutics Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.00.

AKRO opened at $20.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $730.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 0.56. Akero Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $17.66 and a 52-week high of $34.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.02.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.11). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Akero Therapeutics will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO William Richard White sold 4,441 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total transaction of $97,835.23. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,718 shares in the company, valued at $170,027.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 17,500 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total value of $364,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,441 shares of company stock valued at $920,135 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Redmile Group LLC grew its position in Akero Therapeutics by 11.6% in the second quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,804,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,591,000 after acquiring an additional 291,198 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Akero Therapeutics by 26.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,847,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,844,000 after acquiring an additional 383,030 shares during the period. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Akero Therapeutics by 458.7% in the second quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,498,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,656 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Akero Therapeutics by 30.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,229,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,495,000 after acquiring an additional 289,094 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Akero Therapeutics by 135.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,191,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,566,000 after acquiring an additional 685,203 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc operates as a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis company, which engages in developing pioneering medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The firm’s lead product candidate, efruxifermin (EFX), is an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, or FGF21, which is an endogenously expressed hormone that protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates and proteins throughout the body.

