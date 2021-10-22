Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) to Buy

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $39.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.80% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Edgewell Personal Care Co. manufactures and markets personal care products. The company’s brand consists of Schick(R) and Wilkinson Sword(R) men’s and women’s shaving systems and disposable razors; Edge(R) and Skintimate(R) shave preparations; Playtex(R), Stayfree(R), Carefree(R) and o.b. (R) feminine care products; Banana Boat(R) and Hawaiian Tropic(R) sun care products; Playtex(R) infant feeding, Diaper Genie(R) and gloves; Wet Ones(R) moist wipes. Edgewell Personal Care Co., formerly known as Energizer Holdings, is based in St Louis, United States. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.71.

EPC stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.20. The company had a trading volume of 234,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,416. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.25. Edgewell Personal Care has a 12 month low of $25.50 and a 12 month high of $46.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 1.00.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $573.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Edgewell Personal Care’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EPC. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

