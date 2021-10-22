Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Equitable (NYSE:EQH) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equitable (NYSE:EQH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Equitable Holdings, Inc. is a financial services holding company comprised of two franchises, Equitable and AllianceBernstein. Equitable provides advice, protection and retirement strategies to individuals, families and small businesses. AllianceBernstein is a global investment management firm that offers research and diversified investment services to institutional investors, individuals and private wealth clients in major world markets. “

EQH has been the subject of several other research reports. boosted their price target on shares of Equitable from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Equitable from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.73.

Equitable stock opened at $33.82 on Monday. Equitable has a 1 year low of $18.44 and a 1 year high of $35.46. The stock has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.42.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Equitable will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Equitable’s payout ratio is 14.43%.

In other Equitable news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $450,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 146.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

