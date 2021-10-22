Zacks Investment Research Upgrades loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) to “Hold”

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “loanDepot Inc. provides mortgage and non-mortgage loan products. The Company offers consumer credit products to customers, ranging from home loans to unsecured personal loans. loanDepot Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on LDI. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on loanDepot from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of loanDepot from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of loanDepot from $22.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, loanDepot presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.15.

Shares of NYSE:LDI opened at $6.52 on Wednesday. loanDepot has a 12 month low of $5.95 and a 12 month high of $39.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $779.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.68 million. Sell-side analysts expect that loanDepot will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael Linton acquired 7,520 shares of loanDepot stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.43 per share, for a total transaction of $70,913.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,485,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in loanDepot in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of loanDepot by 417.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 9,116 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of loanDepot during the second quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of loanDepot in the 1st quarter valued at $997,000. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

