Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) to “Hold”

Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mazda Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars, commercial vehicles and automotive parts. It products include trucks, engines, transmission parts, machine tools and materials for casting. The company operates primarily in Japan, North America, Europe and Other Areas. Mazda Motor Corp. is headquartered in Aki-gun, Japan. “

MZDAY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group raised Mazda Motor from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised Mazda Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of MZDAY opened at $4.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.84. Mazda Motor has a one year low of $2.57 and a one year high of $4.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.33.

Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.72 billion. Mazda Motor had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 1.41%. On average, analysts predict that Mazda Motor will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Mazda Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles, trucks, various engines, transmission parts, machine tools, and materials for casting.

