ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.31.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

Shares of ZI stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.36. The company had a trading volume of 42,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,717,721. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 52-week low of $35.50 and a 52-week high of $70.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $27.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 303.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.12.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.41 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 11.43%. ZoomInfo Technologies’s revenue was up 56.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Todd Crockett sold 3,620,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total value of $221,202,346.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Henry Schuck sold 3,286,639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total transaction of $179,943,485.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,498,798 shares of company stock worth $1,805,293,881 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 132.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,419,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,411,000 after purchasing an additional 6,506,257 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 10,630,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,090 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,493,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,109,000 after purchasing an additional 990,510 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,250,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,773,000 after purchasing an additional 63,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 1,076.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,426,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135,469 shares in the last quarter. 52.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.