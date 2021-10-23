-$0.02 EPS Expected for Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB) will report earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Chemomab Therapeutics’ earnings. Chemomab Therapeutics reported earnings of ($5.60) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 99.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Chemomab Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to ($0.01). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.07). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Chemomab Therapeutics.

Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.01.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CMMB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chemomab Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ CMMB traded down $0.94 on Friday, reaching $10.19. 316,618 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,470. The firm has a market cap of $116.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.86. Chemomab Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.46 and a fifty-two week high of $168.80.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMMB. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $202,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $251,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics by 389.3% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 40,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 32,353 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $837,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $1,208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.98% of the company’s stock.

About Chemomab Therapeutics

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the research and development of biological drugs for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company was formerly known as Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. and changed its name to Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. in March 16, 2021. Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd.

