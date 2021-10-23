-$0.14 EPS Expected for Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.14) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Blade Air Mobility’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.11). The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blade Air Mobility will report full year earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.08) to ($0.52). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.71) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.64). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Blade Air Mobility.

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.95 million for the quarter.

Several research firms have recently commented on BLDE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Blade Air Mobility in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Blade Air Mobility in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Blade Air Mobility in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Blade Air Mobility in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Blade Air Mobility during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Blade Air Mobility during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Blade Air Mobility during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Blade Air Mobility during the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Blade Air Mobility during the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Institutional investors own 32.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Blade Air Mobility stock traded down $0.88 on Friday, hitting $9.65. 1,655,349 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,253,430. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.38. Blade Air Mobility has a 12-month low of $6.41 and a 12-month high of $19.88.

Blade Air Mobility Company Profile

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States and internationally. The company provides its services through helicopters and amphibious aircraft. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

