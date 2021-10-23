$0.18 EPS Expected for Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) will report $0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Braemar Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.11. Braemar Hotels & Resorts reported earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 220%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will report full-year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.90. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Braemar Hotels & Resorts.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.15). Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a negative return on equity of 20.45%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of BHR traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.85. The company had a trading volume of 281,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,326. The company has a market capitalization of $288.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 2.94. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $2.17 and a 52 week high of $7.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.62.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 2,118.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,615 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 109.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 3,515 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 144.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Braemar Hotels & Resorts

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

