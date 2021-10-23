$0.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) to report earnings of $0.36 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for JD.com’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.40. JD.com posted earnings of $0.50 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that JD.com will report full year earnings of $1.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.47. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $2.26. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow JD.com.

Get JD.com alerts:

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $2.58. The company had revenue of $253.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.94 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 4.23%. JD.com’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.51 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark cut their target price on JD.com from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on JD.com from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut their target price on JD.com from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of JD.com from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.70.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in JD.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in JD.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in JD.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JD.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC raised its holdings in JD.com by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 550 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JD traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,850,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,272,425. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $111.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.80. JD.com has a 12 month low of $61.65 and a 12 month high of $108.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.71.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on JD.com (JD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.