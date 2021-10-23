$0.37 EPS Expected for Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) to report earnings of $0.37 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Transcat’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the highest is $0.41. Transcat reported earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 37%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Transcat will report full-year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.93. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $2.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Transcat.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $47.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 million. Transcat had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 14.51%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TRNS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Transcat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Transcat from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Transcat from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Transcat from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.07.

In other Transcat news, Director Charles P. Hadeed sold 6,521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $443,428.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael W. West sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total transaction of $1,631,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRNS. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Transcat in the third quarter worth $52,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of Transcat by 157.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Transcat by 104,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,088 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Transcat in the 3rd quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Transcat by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,885 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. 68.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TRNS traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.16. 15,012 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,301. Transcat has a one year low of $26.05 and a one year high of $72.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.25 and a 200 day moving average of $58.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $539.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.18, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.72.

About Transcat

Transcat, Inc engages in provision of calibration and laboratory instrument services. It operates through the Service and Distribution segments. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventive maintenance, consulting, and other related services. The Distribution segment distributes professional grade test, measurement, and control instrumentation.

