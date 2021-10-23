$0.66 EPS Expected for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) to post $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tapestry’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.73. Tapestry reported earnings per share of $0.58 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tapestry will report full year earnings of $3.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.86. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Tapestry.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 28.77% and a net margin of 14.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS.

TPR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Tapestry in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Tapestry from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Tapestry from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Tapestry from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.62.

In other news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $51,297.96. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 21,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $910,146.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David E. Howard sold 17,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total transaction of $721,168.47. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 53,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,271,632.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in Tapestry in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tapestry in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Tapestry in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Tapestry in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TPR stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $38.62. 1,507,966 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,668,594. Tapestry has a 52 week low of $20.64 and a 52 week high of $49.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.67%.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

