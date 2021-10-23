$0.84 Earnings Per Share Expected for Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.84 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Altra Industrial Motion’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.83 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.84. Altra Industrial Motion posted earnings per share of $0.76 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion will report full year earnings of $3.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $3.95. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Altra Industrial Motion.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.02). Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $469.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Altra Industrial Motion’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

AIMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $61.80 price target (down previously from $64.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.25 price target (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $61.80 price target (down previously from $74.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.48.

Shares of AIMC traded down $2.24 on Friday, hitting $54.76. 445,592 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,999. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.13. Altra Industrial Motion has a one year low of $41.14 and a one year high of $68.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.11%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AIMC. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the 1st quarter worth $434,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 44,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 16,064 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,116,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,770,000 after acquiring an additional 77,431 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,901,000 after acquiring an additional 24,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the 1st quarter worth $437,000.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the designs, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion control. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies; and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses in the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes; electromagnetic clutches and brakes; and gears.

