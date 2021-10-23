0xcert Hits One Day Volume of $82,210.00 (ZXC)

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded up 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. One 0xcert coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, 0xcert has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar. 0xcert has a total market capitalization of $786,721.47 and approximately $82,210.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.56 or 0.00049931 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.21 or 0.00204547 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.81 or 0.00102616 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001634 BTC.

0xcert Coin Profile

0xcert is a coin. It was first traded on July 9th, 2018. 0xcert’s total supply is 343,562,130 coins. 0xcert’s official message board is medium.com/0xcert . The official website for 0xcert is 0xcert.org . 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxcert is an online platform with a protocol that offers tools to build dapps using the blockchain technology. Additionally, the protocol provides a layer of conventions in which are created non-fungible tokens for unique assets, the Xcerts. These tokens are created through a custom minting process. ZXC is an Ethereum-based token developed by the Oxcert platform. This protocol token main role is to link the dapps with the community, it can be used as a medium of exchange; to allow access to certain features of the dapp or in rewards and loyalty mechanisms. “

