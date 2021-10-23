-$1.26 EPS Expected for UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.26) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for UroGen Pharma’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.36) and the highest is ($1.10). UroGen Pharma reported earnings of ($1.31) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UroGen Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($4.90) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.11) to ($4.52). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($3.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.28) to ($1.61). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for UroGen Pharma.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.07). UroGen Pharma had a negative net margin of 349.05% and a negative return on equity of 127.56%. The company had revenue of $13.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.00 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut UroGen Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

URGN opened at $17.08 on Monday. UroGen Pharma has a 1-year low of $14.19 and a 1-year high of $28.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.94. The stock has a market cap of $356.97 million, a PE ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.22.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of URGN. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in UroGen Pharma by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 165,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,217,000 after buying an additional 18,523 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in UroGen Pharma by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in UroGen Pharma by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,670,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,544,000 after buying an additional 141,114 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in UroGen Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $604,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in UroGen Pharma by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period.

UroGen Pharma Company Profile

UroGen Pharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building novel solutions that treat specialty cancers and urologic diseases. It has developed RTGel reverse-thermal hydrogel, a proprietary sustained release, hydrogel-based platform technology that has the potential to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs.

