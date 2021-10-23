-$1.26 EPS Expected for UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) This Quarter

Posted by on Oct 23rd, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect that UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.26) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for UroGen Pharma’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.36) and the highest is ($1.10). UroGen Pharma reported earnings of ($1.31) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UroGen Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($4.90) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.11) to ($4.52). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($3.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.28) to ($1.61). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for UroGen Pharma.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.07). UroGen Pharma had a negative net margin of 349.05% and a negative return on equity of 127.56%. The company had revenue of $13.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.00 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut UroGen Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

URGN opened at $17.08 on Monday. UroGen Pharma has a 1-year low of $14.19 and a 1-year high of $28.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.94. The stock has a market cap of $356.97 million, a PE ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.22.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of URGN. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in UroGen Pharma by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 165,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,217,000 after buying an additional 18,523 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in UroGen Pharma by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in UroGen Pharma by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,670,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,544,000 after buying an additional 141,114 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in UroGen Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $604,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in UroGen Pharma by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period.

UroGen Pharma Company Profile

UroGen Pharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building novel solutions that treat specialty cancers and urologic diseases. It has developed RTGel reverse-thermal hydrogel, a proprietary sustained release, hydrogel-based platform technology that has the potential to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UroGen Pharma (URGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN)

Receive News & Ratings for UroGen Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UroGen Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.