$1.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to announce earnings of $1.38 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Walmart’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.35 and the highest is $1.42. Walmart posted earnings of $1.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Walmart will report full-year earnings of $6.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $6.38. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $6.95. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Walmart.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The company had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WMT. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Stephens raised their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.88.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $148.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.86. Walmart has a 1-year low of $126.28 and a 1-year high of $153.66. The stock has a market cap of $413.65 billion, a PE ratio of 41.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.47.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.95, for a total transaction of $1,436,298.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 8,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total value of $1,205,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,202,416 shares of company stock valued at $1,211,662,315. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Walmart by 552.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,467,726 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $742,681,000 after buying an additional 4,629,480 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,061,853 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,700,522,000 after buying an additional 2,205,438 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,585,684 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,069,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087,795 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,236,108 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,118,711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 511.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,179,600 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $307,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823,400 shares during the last quarter. 30.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

