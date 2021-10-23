$1.45 Billion in Sales Expected for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) will post $1.45 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Cerner’s earnings. Cerner reported sales of $1.37 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cerner will report full-year sales of $5.78 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.76 billion to $5.80 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $6.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.01 billion to $6.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cerner.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Cerner’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CERN. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cerner in a report on Sunday, October 17th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cerner from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.40.

In other Cerner news, EVP Daniel Devers sold 9,000 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $697,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 7,000 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $561,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,570.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,739 shares of company stock valued at $2,273,398. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERN. Barber Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cerner by 1.4% in the second quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Cerner by 2.7% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cerner by 2.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cerner by 4.3% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cerner by 4.2% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 85.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cerner stock opened at $71.81 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.58 and a 200 day moving average of $76.57. Cerner has a 12 month low of $67.96 and a 12 month high of $84.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. Cerner’s payout ratio is 35.92%.

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

