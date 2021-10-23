$1.45 Billion in Sales Expected for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) will post $1.45 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Moody’s’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.47 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.41 billion. Moody’s posted sales of $1.36 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Moody’s will report full year sales of $6.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.95 billion to $6.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $6.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.39 billion to $6.63 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Moody’s.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 36.11% and a return on equity of 111.33%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MCO shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $322.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group lowered shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $383.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $409.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moody’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $388.27.

In other Moody’s news, insider Michael L. West sold 680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.35, for a total value of $259,998.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,485,657.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.31, for a total transaction of $169,998.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,504,793.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,266 shares of company stock valued at $2,368,779 over the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Moody’s by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,508,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,895,215,000 after purchasing an additional 40,892 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Moody’s by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,525,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,002,280,000 after purchasing an additional 140,319 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Moody’s by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,374,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,948,057,000 after purchasing an additional 202,540 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in Moody’s by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,781,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,007,900,000 after purchasing an additional 128,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Moody’s by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,617,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $945,735,000 after purchasing an additional 302,285 shares during the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MCO traded up $5.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $381.66. 410,141 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 659,838. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $373.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $355.78. Moody’s has a 52 week low of $253.17 and a 52 week high of $388.81. The company has a market cap of $71.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 24.43%.

Moody's Company Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

