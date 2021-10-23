$1.81 Earnings Per Share Expected for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) will announce earnings of $1.81 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for DTE Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.68 and the highest is $1.87. DTE Energy posted earnings per share of $2.61 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that DTE Energy will report full-year earnings of $5.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $6.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.85 to $6.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow DTE Energy.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 9.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DTE shares. Mizuho increased their price target on DTE Energy from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. UBS Group upgraded DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $144.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays started coverage on DTE Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on DTE Energy from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.27.

Shares of DTE traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $116.00. 944,106 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,100,870. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.06. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $96.40 and a 52-week high of $122.14. The company has a market cap of $22.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.71.

In other news, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total transaction of $1,205,300.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 18,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,232.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Trevor F. Lauer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.41, for a total value of $1,806,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARGI Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $3,137,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 287,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,601,000 after purchasing an additional 36,669 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 236,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,946,000 after purchasing an additional 40,802 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth $1,815,000. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 278,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,068,000 after purchasing an additional 36,129 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

Featured Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DTE Energy (DTE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.