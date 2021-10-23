$1.97 Billion in Sales Expected for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) to post sales of $1.97 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for The J. M. Smucker’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.95 billion to $1.98 billion. The J. M. Smucker reported sales of $2.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker will report full year sales of $7.84 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.81 billion to $7.86 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $7.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.88 billion to $8.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The J. M. Smucker.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on SJM. Zacks Investment Research lowered The J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The J. M. Smucker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,359,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,601,000 after buying an additional 31,671 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,624,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,608,000 after buying an additional 108,334 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,286,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,228,000 after buying an additional 94,647 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,092,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,407,000 after buying an additional 46,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,820,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,906,000 after purchasing an additional 13,854 shares in the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SJM traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $122.97. The company had a trading volume of 489,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,285. The J. M. Smucker has a 1-year low of $109.85 and a 1-year high of $140.65. The firm has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.42%.

The J. M. Smucker announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, October 22nd that allows the company to repurchase 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About The J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

