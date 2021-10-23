10,238 Shares in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Bought by Cinctive Capital Management LP

Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,350,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 64.6% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and stock opened at $243.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $233.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.25. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $129.21 and a 52 week high of $275.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $246.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 119.12% and a net margin of 22.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 42.88%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.08, for a total value of $838,684.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 477,005 shares of company stock worth $124,497,202. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on LLY. Berenberg Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $240.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DZ Bank raised Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $207.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.22.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

