1,150 Shares in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Bought by Bickling Financial Services Inc.

Bickling Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at about $562,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 131.3% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $35,000. 56.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.23 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $261.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.26.

NYSE UPS opened at $203.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.71. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.76 and a 12-month high of $219.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $177.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 155.54%. The business had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.57%.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

